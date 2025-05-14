Enniscorthy Flood Relief Plan Moves Forward – Public Consultation Draws Optimism

After years of delays and frustration, real progress is being made on the Enniscorthy flood relief scheme. Senator Cathal Byrne confirmed that a well-attended public consultation took place at the Riverside Park Hotel, allowing residents and businesses to review the detailed proposals.

Phase 1 of the project will see the removal of the current Seamus Rafter Bridge, often blamed for worsening flood conditions, and the construction of a new, higher bridge alongside a new pedestrian crossing. This phase is due to be submitted for planning permission to An Bord Pleanála within 12 months, with a second consultation planned for October focusing on traffic management.

Senator Byrne, who has long raised this issue in the Seanad, said people in Enniscorthy are hopeful but cautious, given 25 years of broken promises and delays. He stressed the need for urgency, highlighting how the current bridge acts like a dam during floods, making Phase 1 a priority.

In other news, Patricia Byrne is the sole nominee so far to replace Cathal Byrne on Wexford County Council. If confirmed, she would be the youngest councillor on the council.

Separately, Fine Gael senators, including Senator Byrne, have passed a motion calling for third-level student fees to remain capped at €2,000 and eventually be abolished.

They also want higher income limits for students receiving SUSI grants, so more students can work part-time without losing financial aid.

