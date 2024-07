A major construction project is under way at Enniscorthy Garda station to accommodate the forces armed response unit

The unit is being deployed to Enniscorthy on a permanent basis and will take up residence in the Garda Station when the construction is completed

The work is expected to take between 18 & 20 weeks to complete and is costing €1 million

Enniscorthy was selected for the unit because of its central location within the County

Our reporter Jimmy Gahan has more.

