Enniscorthy Gardai are appealing for witnesses to a robbery that occurred in Boyle Sports in Temple Shannon, Enniscorthy.

The incident occurred on the 22nd of December at around 9.10pm.

A lone male dressed in work clothes entered the bookmakers and attempted to rob the store.

Anyone who was in the area around the Quay between the hours of 8pm and 10pm who may have seen anything suspicious is asked to contact Enniscorthy Garda Station 0539242580 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666111.

Related