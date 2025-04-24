Concerns have been raised over delays to a planned 40-house development at The Lyre in Enniscorthy.

The project may not begin until 2026 and may not be completed until 2028, despite the urgent need for housing in the area

There are over 600 housing applicants in Enniscorthy

Independent councillor Jackser Owens believes Enniscorthy is being overlooked in housing allocations and is not receiving its fair share.

Speaking to South East Radio News Cllr Owens expressed his frustration with excessive red tape for stalling the project

“I understand from the last district meeting that these houses might not start in 2026 and they might not be finished until 2028. We’ve over 600 housing applicants in this county. We need these houses to start. I think it’s a lot of red tape that this is not been started. We’re always being left behind in this town. And I raised this with the planners and I raised this with the council officials.

Why we have to wait so long when it’s ready to go. It’s not good enough. It’s not acceptable to us as councillors. And we are looking for answers why this is being held up and being delayed and delayed when our people are waiting for social houses and affordable homes”

