Enniscorthy Leads the Way in Climate Action

The town of Enniscorthy has emerged as a climate leader following the success of the Enniscorthy Climate Champions Challenge.

The two-week competition encouraged local schools, community groups, and workplaces to adopt simple, eco-friendly actions — from cycling to eating more vegetables — to reduce their carbon footprint.

Over 14,000 climate-positive activities were logged, saving an impressive 10.7 tonnes of CO₂.

The top honours went to Enniscorthy Community Allotments, Enniscorthy Municipal District, and Meánscoil Gharman.

Trophies, made sustainably from repurposed oak floorboards, were presented at a local awards ceremony, marking a community-wide commitment to climate action with real results and lasting impact.

Congratulations to all !

