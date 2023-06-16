Enniscorthy man missing

Gardaí are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 56 year-old Fran Murphy who is missing from the Enniscorthy area of Co.Wexford since Wednesday evening, 14th June 2023.Fran is described as being 5’8 with a broad build, short grey hair and brown eyes. When last seen, he was wearing brown shorts, a blue and green t-shirt with white runners. It is believed Fran was driving in his black Skoda Superb vehicle which has a 141-KY registration plate. Anyone with any information on Fran’s whereabouts are asked to contact Wexford Garda Station on 053 916 5200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.