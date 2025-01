A man from Enniscorthy has been sentenced to four years in prison for his role in handling a drug shipment worth over €726,000.

The man who pleaded guilty to possession of cannabis, was the “warehouse man” for the drugs,

The drugs had been detected by Customs officers and a sniffer dog four days earlier at a warehouse in Tallaght.

The Enniscorthy man admitted to his involvement, stating he took the job to pay off a drugs debt.

He was sentenced four years in prison

