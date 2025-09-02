Enniscorthy Outpaces Wexford in Speeding Fines, Despite Smaller Size

Ireland South MEP Cynthia Ní Mhurchú has raised serious concerns about the cost-effectiveness of Ireland’s speed enforcement system, revealing that Garda speed vans are running at a financial loss.

Over a 30-month period, the vans brought in €32 million in speeding fines nationally — including €855,840 in Wexford — but more than €44 million was paid to private companies contracted to operate them.

“The system isn’t just failing to make money, it’s actively costing the state,” she said.

Ní Mhurchú is also questioning the wide variation in revenue collected between Garda districts in Wexford, where smaller Enniscorthy brought in more fines than Wexford town.

She is calling for a rethink of current strategies, suggesting Ireland invest in more fixed and average-speed cameras, which she believes offer better value and better road safety outcomes.

“Our roads are getting more dangerous,” she said. “We need smarter enforcement and better use of technology — not just costly vans parked at the roadside.”

