Enniscorthy Primary Care Centre official opening today

Minister Browne welcomes Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly T.D. to Enniscorthy for official opening of Enniscorthy Primary Care Centre today.

The primary care centre’s facilities include a GP surgery, pharmacy unit, ancillary medical unit as well as facilities for HSE and TUSLA. This is a state of the art investment, one which will deliver comprehensive healthcare services for Enniscorthy district and the wider county well into the future.

Minister Browne said “I’m delighted that this Government has delivered a state-of-the-art medical facility right in the centre of the county. With the addition of diagnostic services as part of the next phase of development, the numbers of people from Wexford having to travel far to hospital appointments will be reduced.”

The new 5000sqm, 3-storey Primary Care Centre is located in Quarry Park, Enniscorthy.