Enniscorthy Shops Fear Job Losses Over Council Sign Ban

There’s concern in Enniscorthy over a plan by Wexford County Council to take down advertising boards from shopfronts and footpaths.

Some businesses say those signs bring in up to 20% of their sales and with shops already struggling, removing them without any consultation could lead to closures and job losses.

The issue is expected to be raised again at next Tuesday’s council meeting by local councillor Jackser Owens who’s calling for proper talks with business owners first.

Councillor Owens speaking on Morning Mix had this to say :

“I think this will close shops and close business in this town and jobs will be lost.

Let the business people do what they do to make their income, that’s what they’re there for.

These boards when you pass by the shop in the morning, you see a price there, you see sandwiches, you see soup.

That’s what it’s all about advertising your business“.

