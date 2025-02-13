Enniscorthy sisters nominated in National Awards

Two sisters from Enniscorthy have been nominated for the 10th Goss.ie awards.

Jade and Laura Mullet are both up for awards with Laura being nominated in the best celebrity stylist category while Jade is up for an award in the best celebrity make up artist category.

The awards ceremony takes place in the landmark RDS Concert Hall on Saturday, February 22nd.

Over 300 attendees will enjoy a night of celebration and recognition as stars of TV, music, radio, film, social media and more will be awarded for their roles in the entertainment industry.

Voting closes this Friday!

https://goss.ie/…/gossies-2025-best-celebrity-makeup… Jade is nominated for best celebrity make up artist:

https://goss.ie/…/gossies-2025-best-celebrity-stylist… & Laura is nominated for best celebrity fashion stylist:

