Enniscorthy’s Eddie Keogh and ‘Kingfishr’ Reach Irish Number One Spot For The First Time

Enniscorthy man Eddie Keogh, lead singer and guitarist with the Irish band ‘Kingfishr’, has made history this weekend by joining a small group of Wexford musicians who have achieved an Irish number one hit, as the band landed their first ever number one single with the anthemic ‘Killeagh’.

The track, now certified four-times Platinum, is the only song by an Irish artist in the current Top 10, and the first homegrown chart-topper in a year.

Eddie, along with bandmates Eoin Fitzgibbon and Eoghan ‘McGoo’ McGrath, formed the band as they studied for a Master’s degree in Engineering at the University of Limerick.

The band are currently on a sold-out debut tour of North America ahead of sold-out shows in Ireland and Europe this summer, and now have a total of 9 tracks in the Irish Top 100.

