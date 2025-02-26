Enniscorthy’s New Community All Weather Astro Pitch Officially Opened

The official opening of the new All Weather Astro facility in Enniscorthy was performed by the Minster for Housing, Local Government and Heritage, Minister James Browne and the Cathaoirleach of Enniscorthy Municipal District, Councillor Aidan Browne on Monday 24th February.

The Astro pitch, located at the Ross Road, offers a top-quality, all-weather playing surface suitable for a variety of sports. The facility features modern amenities, including floodlights for evening play, dugouts, and toilet facilities.

District Manager Claire Lawless welcomed everybody to the event and acted as master of ceremonies.

The opening ceremony marked a significant milestone for this first of its kind community facility which is being led by the community and managed by the community with support from Wexford County Council.

Wexford County Council signed a Management and Operations Contract, on a two-year pilot basis, with the newly formed community group, Wexford Football Alliance, which includes members of the Wexford Football League, Wexford Schoolboys League, Wexford Women’s League including Schoolgirls and Wexford FC. The innovative approach of this facility is also supported by the FAI.

During the official opening, The Cathaoirleach of Enniscorthy Municipal District Cllr Aidan Browne, praised the collaborative effort that made the project possible and stated “It is truly a privilege to be here today as we mark an exciting new chapter in the development of local sports in Enniscorthy and surrounding areas. This Astro pitch is more than just a playing surface. It is a symbol of our commitment to progress and our belief in the power of sport to bring people together. It will serve our community for many years to come’.

Minster James Browne stated, “ This is a fantastic community facility in Enniscorthy and projects like this are so important for social development, and I am delighted to see this quality project come to fruition”.

The project was funded by a Sports Capital Grant of €300,000 received from the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport, and Media and from Wexford County Council. Special thanks were given to Ger Mackey, former District Manager of Enniscorthy Municipal District, who had the vision for the project.

Denis Hennessy and Peter Doyle, who are members of the Wexford Football Alliance also spoke at the event and congratulated Wexford County Council on having the foresight of investing funding into a project like this, “This is a proud project for everyone involved, it is unique and the first of its kind. I would like to give credit to everyone involved, we are the envy of other counties”.

As part of the opening celebrations, there were two games played by St Senan’s N.S. and St. Aidan’s N.S. who gave a fantastic display of their soccer skills.

The event was attended by Minister James Browne, Deputy Johnny Mythen, Senator Cathal Byrne, Cathaoirleach of Enniscorthy MD, Cllr. Aidan Browne, Cllr. Barbara-Anne Murphy, Cllr John O’Rourke, Tom Enright former C.E. of Wexford County Council, Carolyne Godkin Director of Services, Ger Mackey former District Manager and invited guests.

Wexford County Council remains committed to enhancing local infrastructure and providing opportunities for health and wellness. The Astro pitch is the latest project in a series of investments aimed at improving public spaces and encouraging active, vibrant lifestyles in the Enniscorthy District and across the county.

For more information about bookings for the Astro pitch please email wexfordfootballalliance@gmail.com

