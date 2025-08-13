ESB Networks completing network upgrade works in Rosslare as part of investment in excess of €1.5 million

ESB Networks are informing customers that planned outages to facilitate network upgrades in Rosslare and the surrounding areas commenced on Monday 11 August and are scheduled to continue until the end of September.

With an investment in excess of €1.5 million, these essential upgrades will see the existing 10kV power supply converted to 20kV.

This will provide a more resilient network for customers, ensure more protection against severe weather events and overall, provide a better quality of service for customers. The work will take place on an area-by-area basis over a six-week period.

During this time, additional work will be conducted as part of ESB Networks’ timber cutting programme. All timber and vegetation that has been identified as impacting on the local network will be prioritised for cutting and removal.

All customers impacted by planned outages will be notified in advance via post and SMS with the time and date of the outage in their locality.

Speaking ahead of the scheduled works, Tom Morrissey, Area Manager with ESB Networks, commented: “As part of our Networks for Net Zero Strategy, we are making substantial investments in our nationwide infrastructure to offer our customers a network with greater capacity, enhanced resilience, and improved support for clean energy integration. This will ensure a more resilient and improved network for our customers in the areas surrounding Rosslare harbour. We acknowledge the disruption to family and commercial life this causes and thank our customers for their patience during this time”.

Status updates and estimated restoration times of outages can be viewed on www.PowerCheck.ie.

