EU CAP Shake-Up Hits Wexford Farmers

The European Commission’s latest Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) reforms, set for 2028–2034, have sparked concern among Irish farmers—especially in rural Wexford.

Pat O’Toole of the Irish Farmers’ Journal warns that around 40,000 farmers over age 65 may lose direct payments from 2032 if they draw their state pension.

He also highlights that part-time farmers with significant off-farm income could be disqualified, risking the financial stability of family-run farms.

With average farm income at just 60% of national average wages, these subsidies are crucial. O’Toole warns the proposed changes could force farmers to choose between pension eligibility and farm support, posing a real risk to the future of Ireland’s farm communities.

Listen back here for the full interview:

