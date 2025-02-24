European Parliament Recognizes the Vital Role of Carers

Sinn Féin MEP for Ireland South, Kathleen Funchion, has celebrated a major victory for carers in the European Parliament following a vote in the Employment and Social Affairs Committee. The vote passed the European Semester report, which outlines employment and social priorities for 2025, with Kathleen Funchion playing a key role as the lead negotiator for the Left group.

Speaking after the vote, Ms Funchion highlighted the crucial role carers play in society, particularly in supporting elderly and vulnerable individuals. Many carers provide care informally, often without adequate financial support. She pointed out that across the EU, 6.4 million people are formally employed in the care sector, while about 44 million people provide informal care to family and friends—90% of whom are women.

The MEP emphasized that these carers deserve recognition and proper remuneration for their work and solidarity, which often goes unacknowledged. She expressed her satisfaction with the passing of several amendments she introduced to the report, calling for greater recognition of carers and their invaluable contribution to society.

“I am hopeful that this recognition in the European Parliament will pave the way for proper remuneration for carers, ensuring they are compensated fairly for their essential work,”

Her efforts to advocate for carers reflect a growing push to secure fair compensation and respect for those who provide critical care services within families and communities. This victory is seen as an important step in advancing the cause of carers not only in Ireland but across the EU.

