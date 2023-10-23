Event in Wexford Aims to Propel SMEs Towards a Sustainable Future

“Making Sustainability Happen: Funding Pathways and Success Stories,” a transformative event will be held in ‘The Street at Wexford County Council on Thursday the 16th November. This event will focus on inspiring positive change in SMEs across Wexford and the South East Region. This event serves as a beacon for those eager to merge sustainability with actionable strategies, where success stories evolve from inspiration to reality.

About the Event: “Making Sustainability Happen” is a dynamic forum designed to unravel the funding pathways supporting sustainable initiatives and showcase success stories that recognise the impact of collective action. This event promises to be a gem for knowledge-sharing, collaboration, and unlocking the true potential for tangible change.

Breege Cosgrave, Head of Enterprise and Economic, emphasized the significance of this unmissable event, stating, ‘Attendees will have the invaluable opportunity to hear first hand from local businesses about their journey to sustainable practices. Additionally, the many funding supports that are available for businesses to take the initial steps towards a more sustainable future will be a key focus. This event is a strategic platform for those committed to transformative sustainability, offering practical steps and collaboration opportunities.’

What to Expect:

Insightful Sessions: Gain valuable insights on why and how businesses should embrace sustainability.

Success Stories: Hear firsthand from individuals and organisations that have turned sustainability aspirations into achievable outcomes.

Networking Opportunities: Connect with like-minded professionals, collaborators, and funding partners committed to making a lasting impact.

Meet Your Event MC: Eanna Ni Lamhna: Guiding us through the event is the esteemed Eanna Ní Lamhna, an Irish biologist, environmental consultant, radio and television presenter with a profound passion for sustainability.

Featured speakers and Panelists:

Ankush Shirsath from Enterprise Ireland,

Amanda Timbrell, CEO of the High Performance Building Alliance and Green Cluster co-ordinator for the South East

Simon Lynch, Wicklow Wolf Brewery: Gain insights into sustainable brewing practices from Simon Lynch, showcasing environmental responsibility in sourcing ingredients to packaging.

Catherine Murphy Brady, Brady’s Coffee: Catherine will outline the practical steps that Brady’s have taken to incorporate sustainable practices incorporating responsible sourcing and packaging reconfiguration.

Michael Griffin, Griffin Group: Michael Griffin, a key figure in Griffin Hotel Group’s sustainability efforts, led the completion of phase one of a solar farm, offsetting Monart Destination Spa’s peak energy demand and advancing the group’s commitment to sustainability.

Underscoring the importance of integrating sustainable steps for a greener future, Cathaoirleach of Wexford County Council, John Fleming noted “With abundant resources at your fingertips, I encourage everyone to explore the supports now available. If you haven’t embarked on your sustainability journey, now is the opportune moment to take that next step toward a more sustainable and resilient future.”

Save the Date: Thursday, 16th November 2023

Time: 09:30 – 13:30

Location: The Street, Wexford County Council

Registration: www.localenterprise.ie/Wexford

Related