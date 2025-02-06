“Every voice counts”: Local forums ongoing for mental health service users, their families, carers and supporters in Co. Wexford

The HSE are continuing to work with people who use mental health services and with their family members, carers and supporters and are facilitating engagement forums in Enniscorthy and Wexford.

The local forums are a resource for service users and family members, carers and supporters to voice their experiences, raise issues and be consulted and involved in mental health services developments in their area.

The HSE’s Area Lead for Mental Health Engagement and recovery Paul Fallon is encouraging people to participate:

“The HSE wants to hear from people throughout Co. Wexford as to how we can further develop mechanisms for engagement of service users, their family members and carers – and to allow for their involvement in the planning, design, implementation and evaluation of mental health services.”

“The mental health forums, taking place alternately at venues in Enniscorthy and Wexford, are established to bring together the experiences of people who access/have accessed the mental health services, family members and supporters and also people who work in the mental health services. Together we can discuss challenges and successes and input to continued service developments. Meetings are monthly and last for 60-90 minutes.”

Details on how to register for and access the meetings are available by contacting the office of the Area Lead for Mental Health Engagement and Recovery by phone on (086) 781 2951 or e-mail: SEMHForum@hse.ie

Taking place on the third Tuesday of each month at 2pm, the upcoming programme of Forum meetings (alternating between the following venues in Enniscorthy and Wexford) are:

National 1798 Rebellion Centre, Enniscorthy (Y21 PY03)

· 2pm on Tuesday 18th of February.

· 2pm on Tuesday 15th of April.

· 2pm on Tuesday 17th of June.

· 2pm on Tuesday 19th of August.

· 2pm on Tuesday 21st of October.

· 2pm on Tuesday 16th of December.

Wexford Mental Health Association, Henrietta St., Wexford (Y35 W406)

· 2pm on Tuesday 18th of March.

· 2pm on Tuesday 20th of May.

· 2pm on Tuesday 15th of July.

· 2pm on Tuesday 16th of September.

· 2pm on Tuesday 18th of October.

