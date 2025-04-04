Exciting Spring and Summer Events Announced at Johnstown Castle

Johnstown Castle Estate, Museum, and Gardens in County Wexford is set to welcome visitors this spring and summer with an exciting range of events and new developments to enhance the historic site. As the seasons change, the estate showcases vibrant floral displays, peaceful lakeside views, and the impressive Gothic Revival architecture, making it a perfect destination for both exploration and relaxation.

Matt Wheeler, General Manager of the Irish Heritage Trust, has revealed a diverse schedule of events for all ages and interests. The upcoming events include jazz concerts, traditional workshops, an Easter bunny trail, and a talk on the Wexford Lock-Out Dispute of 1911. Popular annual events are expected to draw large crowds, and guests are encouraged to plan their visits. For those seeking a quieter experience, the estate remains open daily for both self-guided and guided tours.

Under the management of the Irish Heritage Trust, Johnstown Castle continues to undergo significant conservation efforts, preserving its beauty for future generations. Recent projects completed since 2019 include the redevelopment of the sunken garden, restoration of the herbaceous border in the walled garden, and the planting of 6,000 native trees. The restoration of the castle’s roof, including the turrets and main entrance, has also been completed, ensuring the integrity of its architecture. Further projects planned for 2025 will continue to enhance the visitor experience.

This year’s event lineup includes a variety of activities for all ages. From April 12 to April 27, families can enjoy an Easter Trail through the castle grounds, while evening bat walks starting on April 24 offer a unique chance to explore the estate’s nocturnal wildlife, guided by expert Harm Deenen.

On April 26, historian Rosemary Hartigan will lead a talk on Rural Electrification, exploring the impact of electricity on Ireland’s rural communities. Additionally, a stool-making workshop will teach participants traditional chair-making techniques, and on May 17, the Wexford Festival of Running will return, featuring a range of race distances for all levels of runners.

Other highlights include a talk on the Wexford Lock-Out Dispute of 1911 by Mylo Miller and the return of the Jazz at Johnstown festival from June 20 to June 22, which will feature over thirty jazz musicians. Visitors can also enjoy a series of outdoor movie nights, including screenings of The Bodyguard, Mamma Mia, Grease, and Bridesmaids.

Throughout the year, Johnstown Castle offers visitors access to its stunning ornamental gardens, lakeside pathways, hidden follies, and peaceful picnic spots. The Peacock Café and visitor centre provide a welcoming retreat, while the recently upgraded woodland adventure playground ensures fun for families in all seasons.

For more details on events and updates, visit Johnstown Castle’s website.

