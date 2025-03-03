Exclusive Interview with new Housing Minister James Browne

In an exclusive interview this morning on South East Radio, Minister for Housing and Wexford TD James Browne lays out his ambitious plan to tackle Ireland’s housing crisis, emphasising the need for faster delivery, improved planning systems, and new solutions to meet growing demand. The Minister addressed the challenges facing the sector, from apartment construction delays in Dublin to the shortage of workers in the building industry, while also outlining key measures to support social and affordable housing across the country. With a focus on local initiatives in County Wexford, the Minister is committed to pushing for realistic targets and innovative strategies to ensure more homes are built, faster. Here are some of the highlights from the interview with the Minister:

1. Darragh O’Brien’s Move

Darragh O’Brien was moved from the Housing Minister role after five years. This is common for ministers to make way for fresh perspectives. He remains in Cabinet with crucial roles in transport and climate change. His legacy includes major reforms in planning and development.

While some critics might think he failed, Darragh O’Brien contributed significantly, particularly with the Planning and Development Act, which will impact housing delivery in the coming years.

2. Housing Delivery and Targets

There was a shortfall in the housing targets for the previous year (over 3,000 homes short), but the government had exceeded its targets in the previous two years. The goal is to accelerate housing delivery across the board, including social, affordable, and private housing.

3. Social and Affordable Housing

In 2025, the government plans to accelerate the delivery of social and affordable housing. For example, Co. Wexford is set to get new affordable homes, including 36 in total for the area, with specific numbers in towns like Wexford and Gorey.

Wexford County Council has been commended for its efforts, while other councils are encouraged to do more, especially in building directly. Targets will be set, but they must be realistic and achievable.

4. Cost Rental Housing Expansion

The government is considering extending cost rental schemes beyond big cities into medium and larger towns, where affordable rental properties are especially needed. The aim is to provide long-term affordable rental options, which remain at below market prices.

5. Planning and Red Tape

The government is taking steps to reform the planning system, including the introduction of changes to judicial reviews to reduce delays. Legal challenges often slow down housing projects, and these reforms aim to make the process faster and more efficient while ensuring fair access to judicial reviews.

6. Workforce Shortage in Construction

The government is exploring new methods to address the shortage of workers in the construction sector, such as modern construction techniques (e.g., prefabricated concrete walls) and increasing training for apprentices. Additionally, work permits for foreign workers are being considered.

7. Institutional Investors in Housing

The government has already imposed restrictions on institutional investors buying up newly built homes to prevent market distortions. They are needed, however, to finance large developments like apartment blocks, where significant upfront funding is necessary.

8. Vacant and Derelict Properties

The government is encouraging the refurbishment of vacant properties, especially in town centers, to provide more housing and tackle dereliction. Grants like the Vacancy Refurbishment Grant have been increased to incentivize this.

9. Cabins and Temporary Housing Solutions

While there is currently no law preventing local authorities from allowing people to build cabins in their backyards, the government is examining the possibility of allowing these as temporary housing solutions for certain situations, like for elderly family members or young couples. However, there are legal challenges (e.g., fire, wastewater) that need to be addressed. A public consultation will be held to explore options. For people asked to take down cabins, the government is urging engagement with local authorities, as there are no national laws against local decisions to allow or disallow them. This issue is being reviewed at the national level to ensure a consistent approach.

