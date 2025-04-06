EXCLUSIVE: Wexford singer, TV host and Theatrical Producer Michael Londra on America

The well-known Wexford singer, TV host and Theatrical Producer Michael Londra will appear on tomorrow (Monday’s) Morning Mix on South East Radio.

Londra, who hosts the well-regarded Ireland with Michael television programme for PBS America, will be joining Alan to give an in-depth view of what it’s like living in America today.

Topics will include the recently announced US tariffs, the effect that Donald Trump’s policies have had on US citizens’ savings, and decreases in job security.

Tune in from just after 10am on Monday.

