Experience the Magic of Wexford Festival Opera This Culture Night

Step into the world of opera with a special free performance from Wexford Festival Opera as part of Culture Night 2025.

On Friday 19th September at 7.30pm, the foyer of the National Opera House will come alive with a 20-minute live performance from two rising stars of the Wexford Factory: Maria Matthews and David Kennedy, accompanied on piano by Giorgio D’Alonzo.

This free, drop-in event is open to all and offers a unique opportunity to hear some of Ireland’s most promising operatic talent in an informal setting. No booking is required – just come along and enjoy.

The Wexford Factory was created by Wexford Festival Opera to provide professional and financial support to young singers, pianists and stage managers at the beginning of their careers. This Culture Night performance is a chance to see the next generation of talent in action.

Whether you’re an opera lover or simply curious to experience something new, this short performance promises a magical musical treat for all ages

📅 When: Friday 19th September 2025🕢 Time: 7.30pm

📍 Where: Foyer, National Opera House Wexford

🎟 Admission: Free (no booking required)

Wexford Festival Opera runs from 17th October to 1st November 2025. For full programme details visit wexfordopera.com

