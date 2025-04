A man has been arrested after a suspicious device was found at a home in Wexford town.

The Army bomb disposal unit was called to the scene following the discovery at about 7 o’clock yesterday evening.

A specialist team examined the device and “made it safe” – and a cordon has since been lifted.

A man, in his 30s, was arrested at the scene and taken to a Garda station in County Wexford, where he can be held for up to three days.

