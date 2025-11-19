Fáilte Ireland hosts vital networking event for Wexford’s tourism sector

Today over 80 tourism businesses from Wexford attended a special Wexford Tourism Seminar and Networking Event in the Whites of Wexford hotel. The event was organised by Fáilte Ireland, in collaboation with Visit Wexford to provide collaborative networking opportunities for tourism and hospitality businesses in the Wexford area to meet and share insights and information.The event also created a platform for industry to network, with the intent of fostering greater collaboration and cross-selling between accommodation providers, visitor experiences (including activity providers and attractions) and any other business related to tourism in Co. Wexford, to attract more visitors and encourage them to stay longer and spend more in Ireland’s Ancient East.

In July, Fáilte Ireland launched a new five-year plan that will help drive and sustain tourism in Wexford. Key stakeholders in the area were consulted and contributed to the plan including Wexford County Council, Visit Wexford, Local Enterprise Office.

This Wexford Destination and Experience Development Plan (DEDP) aims to create a sustainable tourism destination by extending the tourism season and spreading business across all parts of the region over the next five years.

Speaking at the event, Orla Delaney, Ireland’s Ancient East Officer, with Fáilte Ireland, said: “We were pleased to have so many Wexford-based tourism businesses attend today’s Wexford Tourism Seminar and Networking event at the Whites of Wexford. By bringing a mix of tourism businesses together for this important workshop, we can help to strengthen connections and encourage greater collaboration within the destination. This will help to raise the profile of the fantastic variety of accommodation, attractions, activities and experiences in Wexford and drive competitiveness in the destination.

The development of the five-year Destination and Expreience Development Plan provides a shared vision and clear direction towards improved development, by strengthening the promotion of the area’s unique features and growing Wexford’s towns as vibrant tourism hubs, encouraging longer stays and deeper exploration through strong tourism clusters and industry collaboration.”

