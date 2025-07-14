Fáilte Ireland Unveils 5-Year Tourism Development Plan for County Wexford

Fáilte Ireland has launched a new five-year Destination and Experience Development Plan (DEDP) for County Wexford, aiming to position the region as a world-class coastal tourism destination for both domestic and international visitors. Announced at Whites of Wexford on July 14th, the plan focuses on extending the tourism season, boosting visitor numbers, and spreading economic benefits across towns and rural areas alike.

Key projects include a Norman-themed attraction in New Ross, enhanced experiences at the Irish National Heritage Park and Hook Lighthouse, and the launch of a new water sports facility in Curracloe. The plan also outlines strategies to develop Wexford’s towns as vibrant tourism hubs and strengthen rural tourism through greater business collaboration and experience development.

Created with input from local stakeholders including Wexford County Council and Visit Wexford, the DEDP sets out a clear roadmap for sustainable growth that celebrates the region’s heritage, coastline, and culture.

Related