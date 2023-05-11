Family of missing Amy Fitzpatrick waiting to find out identity of remains

The family of Amy Fitzpatrick from Dublin are awaiting the identification of human remains found in Spain.

The skull and bones were found in the hills close to Fuengirola recently.

Amy was just 15 years old when she was last seen on New Years Day in 2008. near Fuengirola in Spain.

Late last month human remains were found in Benahavis in Malaga near a suitcase.

They are believed to be a female and of a woman aged in her 20s or 30s.

They belong to someone who died around ten years ago.

Amy’s aunt Christine Kenny has told the Irish Independent they could be Amy’s as a bag was found close to them – which was similar to the teenagers

Another line of inquiry is that the remains may belong to a missing 30 year old Latvian woman. – who was last seen in a car with two men in 2014.

Christine Kenny says she hopes one of the families get some closure.