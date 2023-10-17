Family run service station in Wexford Town celebrates after making one of their customers a Lotto millionaire

Celebrations are well underway in a local community on the outskirts of Wexford town after the National Lottery held a special event at a family run service station to celebrate last Saturday’s Lotto Plus 1 top prize win of €1 million.

The winner, who purchased their life-changing Lotto ticket at Maxol Killeens on Newline Road in Wexford Town has made contact with the National Lottery and arrangements are now being made for them to collect their prize when they will officially become the 33rd National Lottery millionaire of 2023.

Tony and Sarah Butler who operate the store were overjoyed to find out that Maxol Killeens had sold the winning ticket worth €1 million. “It’s just brilliant for absolutely everybody in the community. It’s especially sweet for us as the business has been a part of our family for over 30 years and to get a big lottery win for one of our customers is just the icing on the cake. We believe that the winner has already been in touch so whoever they are, I know that the entire local community will be wishing them every success with their new found fortune,” they said.

