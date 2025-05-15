Farm Leaders Demand Protection for CAP Funding Amid EU Budget Review

Concerns are growing across the farming community about the future of EU agricultural supports, as discussions heat up over the next round of Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) funding.

Pat O’Toole, journalist with the Irish Farmers Journal, has called for CAP to remain a standalone and ring-fenced budget, warning that proposals from European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen could weaken the stability of farm incomes across the EU.

The CAP, in place since the 1960s, supports around nine million farmers across 27 countries. While it represents a small share of the EU budget — less than 1% of total public spending — it plays a critical role in maintaining food supply, supporting rural economies, and ensuring sustainable farming practices.

Under Von Der Leyen’s current proposal, CAP funding would be folded into a single national envelope as part of the EU’s next Multiannual Financial Framework (MFF) from 2028 to 2035. Critics say this would dilute the dedicated support that agriculture currently receives and make future funding less secure.

Speaking to Alan Corcoran, Pat O’Toole said there is widespread opposition to the idea, including from Ireland’s Minister for Agriculture, Martin Heydon, who supports maintaining CAP as a separate fund. EU Agriculture Commissioner Christoph Hansen has also expressed strong support for retaining the current structure.

Farmers’ organisations across Europe are preparing to make their voices heard, with a large-scale protest planned in Brussels next Tuesday. The Irish Farmers’ Association is expected to take part, alongside other EU-based agricultural bodies.

The final decision on the budget structure is due in July, and farm leaders say any move that undermines CAP could have serious consequences for food security and rural livelihoods.

