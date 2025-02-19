Fatal accident at Orristown Killinick

A man in his 70’s has been killed in a Road Traffic Incident on the N25 at Killinick, Co. Wexford

The incident involving four vehicles occurred on the N25 at Orristown at approximately 5:15pm.

The driver of one of the vehicles, a male in his 70s, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The road will remain temporarily closed between 9.30am and 1pm approximately

However, stop and go will continue at the location up until 9.30 am

There will be major delays to commuter and port traffic

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident to contact them.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on the N25 in the area between 4:30pm and 5:30pm are asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Wexford Garda Station on 053 916 5200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

