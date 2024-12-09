Fatal accident at Stokestown, New Ross

A woman has died following a fatal road traffic collision on the N25 at Stokestown, which occurred at approximately 7.10pm yesterday evening.

The collision involved a car and a pedestrian. The pedestrian, a woman aged in her 50s, was fatally injured. No other injuries were reported.

The N25 Eastbound road remains closed this morning and local diversions are in place through New Ross town.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the area at the time are asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact New Ross Garda Station on 051 426 030, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

