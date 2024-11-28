Back to News

Fatal collision at the Castlesow junction

AuthorSiobhan Murphy

A man in his 50s has tragically died in a multi-vehicle collision on the N11 in Wexford

The collision happened yesterday evening around 5 p.m. just south of Oylegate involving two cars and a truck.

The road remains closed as Garda forensic investigators examine the site.

A man in his 20s has been arrested and is being detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984, at a Wexford Garda station.

Ger Carthy from the National Ambulance Service gave this update to south east radio news this morning, “At approximately 5 p.m. yesterday evening the National Admin Service received an emergency call to attend to a road traffic collision just south of Oylegate. On arrival at that scene, it involved two cars and one articulated truck. Two patients were treated at the scene and
one transferred to Wexford General Hospital, and sadly, one male patient was pronounced deceased at the scene. On behalf of the emergency services that attended to that call last night to extend our deepest and deepest sympathies to that gentleman’s family”

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward. Gardaí are appealing for any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) who were travelling on the N11 and its environs, between 4.45pm and 5.45pm on Wednesday 27th November 2024, to make this footage available.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Enniscorthy Garda Station on (053) 9233534, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.
Investigations are ongoing.
UPDATED TRAFFIC SITUATION
 Motorists advised to AVOID the area this morning please,  diversions are in place:
If coming from Wexford please take the road to Kilurin – Ballyhogue – Enniscorthy
If coming towards Wexford on the Gorey bypass (motorway) exit at junction 25 towards Wexford
If coming from Enniscorthy use the R730 avoid the N11
 HGV diversions :
If coming from Wexford go through Castlebridge R741 towards Gorey
