Fatal collision at the Castlesow junction

A man in his 50s has tragically died in a multi-vehicle collision on the N11 in Wexford

The collision happened yesterday evening around 5 p.m. just south of Oylegate involving two cars and a truck.

The road remains closed as Garda forensic investigators examine the site.

A man in his 20s has been arrested and is being detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984, at a Wexford Garda station.

Ger Carthy from the National Ambulance Service gave this update to south east radio news this morning, “At approximately 5 p.m. yesterday evening the National Admin Service received an emergency call to attend to a road traffic collision just south of Oylegate. On arrival at that scene, it involved two cars and one articulated truck. Two patients were treated at the scene and

one transferred to Wexford General Hospital, and sadly, one male patient was pronounced deceased at the scene. On behalf of the emergency services that attended to that call last night to extend our deepest and deepest sympathies to that gentleman’s family”