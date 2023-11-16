Fatal road traffic collision in Enniscorthy this morning

Emergency services are currently at the scene of a fatal road traffic collision in Enniscorthy.

The main Enniscorthy to Kiltealy road at the Duffry in Enniscorthy is closed to traffic and will remain so for some time this morning following road traffic accident in which one person has died. The accident occurred shortly after 7am. The sole occupant of the car crashed into a pole. It has not yet been confirmed if the victim is a man or woman but they are believed to be from the Enniscorthy area.

More information on this incident as we receive it this morning.

