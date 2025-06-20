Féile na nGael Comes to Wexford This Weekend

This Saturday, Wexford will be buzzing with excitement as it hosts Féile na nGael, one of the biggest weekends in the GAA calendar. The John West Féile is a national festival of Hurling, Camogie, Handball, and Rounders at Under-15 level, and this year, Wexford takes centre stage, welcoming thousands of players, coaches, families, and supporters from across Ireland—and beyond.

The action kicks off on Saturday morning at 11:00 AM, with group matches running throughout the day and finals scheduled for around 5:00 PM. Events will be spread across multiple venues in Wexford, including:

Division 1: Ferns Centre of Excellence (Heritage Park)

Division 2: Faythe Harriers and Blackwater

Division 3: Rathnure and Adamstown

Division 4: Craanford

With so many venues in use, it’s truly a county-wide celebration. Spectators are encouraged to come out and support, whether it’s in their own club or a neighbouring one.

Féile na nGael is unique in that it’s the only national event where underage GAA clubs represent their counties. Players usually have to wait until adult level for such an honour. This makes Féile incredibly special—not just for those taking part, but for the communities they represent.

“It’s a real festival of Hurling and Camogie,” said organiser Dermot Ryan. “You’d have to go up to adult level to get this kind of opportunity otherwise.”

Participation is key. Rules still require substitutions at regular intervals, ensuring everyone on the panel gets a chance to play. This focus on inclusion, community, and team spirit is part of what gives Féile its powerful ethos.

Corina Sheil, also involved in organising the event, highlighted the social side of Féile, noting how teams—such as those visiting from New York—are already engaging with the local community, making friends before even striking a sliotar.

“It’s not just about what happens on the field,” she said. “It’s off the field as well—meeting new people, making new connections. The ethos is about inclusion for everyone and participation.”

The scale of this year’s event is remarkable. Wexford will host upwards of 5,000–6,000 visitors, with accommodation booked out as far as Waterford. A total of 25–26 Wexford clubs are involved this year—far more than the three typically allowed when Wexford is not hosting.

Fixtures and Updates

All fixtures and up-to-date information can be found on both the Wexford GAA website and the National GAA website. These sites list who’s playing where and when, so fans can plan their day and follow their club.