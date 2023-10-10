Féile Samhain Halloween and Lantern Led Tours set for Hook Lighthouse

Halloween is just around the corner so make plans to discover the history and mystery of the 800-year-old Hook Lighthouse and celebrate a free traditional Samhain Festival from October 29th and 30th with vastly lantern-led tours on offer each evening.

On Sunday and Monday (Oct 29th and 30th ) a free Féile Samhain celebration will be on offer at Hook Lighthouse from noon to 4pm each day.

There will be a Halloween Fancy dress competition with prizes awarded to individuals and families. There will be a scary Treasure Quest, Pirate Pat will be up to spooky shenanigans and throughout mid-term, there is an opportunity to book a Pumpkin Painting workshop with the Hook’s resident artist Rose.

Of course, family tours of the 800-year-old lighthouse are also on offer daily. The lighthouse grounds have been taken over by the púcaí of the Hook and unsightly findings might just terrify the finder.

Later in the evenings every half hour on Sunday the 29th and Monday the 30th of October at 6.00, 6.30 and 7.00 pm for adults and over 12’s ONLY ghastly and ghoolish lantern-led tours of the 800-year-old tower are not for the faint-hearted.

The word on the waves lapping the shores of the ancient tower is that visitors will venture into the black and ascend the 115 steps of the 800-year-old tower for a nighttime view of the graveyard of 1,000 ships. This year sees the tower being invaded by a host of characters who all have their own agenda to scare you and have you leave the ghostly tower before you reach the top. They will not be defeated, are you brave enough to enter and stay the course?

These tours are suitable for brave adults and braver kids (over 12 only – children must be accompanied by an adult) but are not for anyone of a nervous disposition. Pre-booking is essential at €10 per person online: www.hookheritage.ie

