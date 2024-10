The development of the Ferns wastewater treatment plant is essential for the construction of more homes in the Ferns & Camolin area & needs to be addressed urgently.

That’s according to Senator Malcolm Byrne who has raised the issue once more in the Seanad

Senator Byrne said he was informed that it is on Uisce Éireann’s priority list.

It comes following a recent boil water notice that affected over 1,700 residents.

