Ferrybank Shopping Centre Revival Sparks Fears for South-West Wexford Retail According to Sheehan

A long-mooted shopping centre on the outskirts of Waterford City has the potential to cause huge retail challenges to parts of South-West Wexford.

That’s according to Independent Councillor Michael Sheehan, who says that the Ferrybank Shopping Centre development will drive footfall away from New Ross and surrounding areas.

The Shopping Centre was constructed 18 years ago, but has been largely idle since.

However, Dunnes Stores recently received the green light to set up shop in the premises.

Councillor Sheehan expressed his concerns about the move, to South East Radio News, saying:

“The difficulty I have is that it presents us with huge challenges and it presents the Government and the County Council with a myriad of different challenges in South-WestWexford and in New Ross because we are doing everything we can to attract people into town, but with a retail offering of that size and magnitude 15 minutes away from us it makes our job a lot more difficult. So over the next couple of weeks I’m going to be talking to the County Council and the different agencies to find out about what we need to do to counteract this to make sure that South West Wexford can deal with the economic challenges of Ferrybank head on. And not only that, we need to win it.”

Related