Fethard RNLI assists two kayakers in difficulty off Baginbun Head

Fethard RNLI came to the aid of two kayakers in difficulty off Baginbun Beach on Thursday, 3 July amid force five winds.

Concerned beachgoers who spotted the pair struggling offshore quickly alerted the Coast Guard.

The inshore lifeboat Naomh Dubhán was launched at 5:42pm, with the volunteer crew mobilised for immediate response. Helmed by James Barry, the lifeboat reached the scene shortly after 6:00pm, with assistance onshore provided by Fethard-on-Sea Coast Guard. Weather conditions included good visibility, moderate waves, and strong winds.

The kayakers, who were both wearing personal flotation devices, were found uninjured. Their quick decision to tie their kayaks together prevented them from drifting apart in the strong wind. After assessing the situation, the lifeboat crew safely brought the pair aboard and towed their kayaks back to Baginbun Beach to avoid any navigational hazard. The casualties were handed over to Coast Guard personnel upon returning to shore.

Following the rescue, Fethard RNLI Helm James Barry praised those who raised the alarm:



“We’d like to commend the kayakers’ friends on shore who did the right thing by calling for help. We wish everyone well.”

He added a reminder about safety at sea:



“Even in good weather, offshore winds can quickly carry kayaks away from the beach, making it difficult to return to shore. Always wear a personal flotation device and carry a means of calling for help. If you see someone in trouble on the water, call 999 or 112 and ask for the Coast Guard.”

