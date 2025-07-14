Fethard RNLI to Host Family-Friendly Lifeboat Open Day This Sunday

The volunteer crew at Fethard RNLI are inviting the public to go behind the scenes at their Lifeboat Station Open Day on Sunday, 20 July, from 12pm to 3pm. The event promises a fun-filled afternoon for all ages, while also giving the community a chance to learn more about the lifesaving work of the RNLI.

As a registered charity, Fethard RNLI relies on the ongoing generosity and support of the local community. The open day is an opportunity for the crew to say thank you — and to showcase the station, equipment, and team who are on call 24/7 to save lives at sea.

What to Expect on the Day

Visitors will be welcomed with:

Guided tours of the lifeboat station and vessel

A chance to meet the volunteer crew and ask questions

Water safety demonstrations and workshops throughout the day

Live music, refreshments, and garden games for all the family

The chance to “Soak the Crew” — always a crowd favourite!

A pop-up RNLI shop will be on site, offering visitors a chance to pick up official merchandise, clothing, and souvenirs in support of the cause.

Adding to the community celebration, artwork from Scoil Mhaodhoig Poulfur’s ‘Superheroes of the Sea’ competition will be on display, with winners announced during the event.

There will also be a raffle with hamper prizes, with tickets available to purchase on the day or in advance outside Dillon’s Londis on Saturday, 19 July.

A Thank You to the Community

Speaking ahead of the event, Sarah Bates, Chair of Fethard RNLI Fundraising Branch, said:

“Our volunteers are on call 24 hours a day, every day of the year. This is only possible thanks to the generosity of our supporters. We want to say thanks to our local community by inviting everyone to our open day and give them a glimpse of what goes on behind the scenes.”

Related