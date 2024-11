Fianna Fáil have formally lodged a complaint with Wexford County Council about what they call “illegal election posters” being posted too early.

The party say that another political party had posters up earlier than they legally should have in Gorey town.

The law states that the posting of election posters is not allowed until the President has formally dissolved the Dáil.

Michael D Higgins dissolved the 33rd Dáil at approximately 2.15 pm on Friday.

