Fianna Fáil’s Byrne calls for greater water infrastructure for towns and villages

There’s not enough water capacity in many of Wexford’s towns and villages in order for further housing to be built.

That’s according to North-Wexford South Wicklow TD Malcolm Byrne, who speaking in the Dáil on the issue of housing earlier this week, said that more investment is needed in Wexford’s infrastructure in order for further homes to be constructed.

The Fianna Fáíl TD cited Uisce Eireann figures which suggested that for 50,000 more homes to be constructed across the country, a water network upgrade cost of €1.7 billion would have to be factored in.

Speaking in the Dáil Chamber, Deputy Byrne cited some instances from his own constituency where upgrades are needed:

“We should be incentivising people to be able to live in the villages where they’ve grown up, where they work, and where they have connections. But the problem is, as you know, there isn’t water capacity in most of our villages. And I cite the examples in my own constituency of Camolin and Ferns in North Wexford and Aughrim in South Wicklow. They’ve been waiting for 20 plus years, but because there isn’t the water and wastewater infrastructure, it’s not possible to be able to do so.”

