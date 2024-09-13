Fibre broadband rollout expands across Co Wexford

National Broadband Ireland (NBI), the company delivering the new future-proofed, high-speed Fibre-to-the-Home network under the National Broadband Plan on behalf of the Government, has said that over 4,500 properties in its Ballycarney deployment area can now avail of a high-speed fibre broadband connection. This includes the rural areas and townlands surrounding Enniscorthy, Bunclody and Ferns.

24,000 premises in Co Wexford are included in the State’s Intervention Area, which will see NBI deliver minimum speeds of 500 megabits per second to homes, businesses, farms, and schools. As the biggest investment in rural Ireland since rural electrification, Co Wexford will receive €88M of Government investment under the National Broadband Plan.

There are 4,538 Wexford premises in the Ballycarney deployment area that can join the NBI™ network. National Broadband Ireland is calling on people living nearby to visit nbi.ie/map/ and enter their Eircode to see if they are ready to connect.

There are 16,780 homes, businesses, and farms in County Wexford that can order or pre-order high-speed, reliable broadband with 5,857 connections made to the NBI™ network so far.

Build works continue across Co Wexford as almost 3,400 premises near Ballynabola are due to be connected to NBI’s fibre broadband between July and December 2025. Signing up to the NBI email notifications at https://nbi.ie/eoi/ is the easiest way to get the most up-to-date status of premises during the rollout and when premises will be ready for order.

Peter Hendrick, Chief Executive Officer, National Broadband Ireland, said: “We are delighted to announce that over 4,500 Wexford premises near Enniscorthy can now order high-speed broadband services through the NBI™ network. This will enable those who connect to experience the life-changing benefits of high-speed broadband with minimum speeds of 500 megabits per second.

“Almost 16,800 homes, businesses and farms in Co Wexford can now order a high-speed fibre connection to the NBI™ network. This includes:

over 3,800 in the rural surrounds of Wexford town,

over 1,900 near Fethard-on-Sea,

almost 3,300 near New Ross, and,

over 3,000 near Monamolin.

“We are working hard on the ground to progress other areas of the county through engineering survey, design and construction phases. We encourage local residents to visit the NBI website to check their Eircode and sign up for updates.”

As a wholesale network operator, NBI does not sell fibre broadband directly to end users, rather it enables services from a range of broadband providers or Retail Service Providers (RSPs). As a wholesale provider, NBI will make the new Fibre-to-the-Home network available to all RSPs operating in the Intervention Area.

Some 72 RSPs have already signed up to sell services on the NBI™ network and 68 are certified as ready to start providing connections as of today. To see the retail broadband providers that are currently licensed to sell on the NBI™ network, visit NBI.ie/buy.

National Broadband Ireland contractors have been on the ground across the country and over 306,049 premises nationwide can order or pre-order broadband on the NBI™ network so far.

The National Broadband Ireland website is regularly updated to show estimated connection dates. Signing up to the NBI email notifications at https://nbi.ie/eoi/ is the easiest way to get the most up to date status of premises during the rollout and when premises will be ready for order.

Keep up to Speed!

NBI is encouraging people to check their eligibility and register for updates at www.nbi.ie to receive regular notifications related to their own premises as works progresses in their area.

Broadband Connection Points

In advance of the Fibre-to-the-Home rollout, the NBP provides for the delivery of Broadband Connection Points (BCPs) nationwide. 955 of these sites, including Public BCPs, are now ‘live’. Public BCPs – which include sports clubs, community centres and tourist sites – will provide free public access to high-speed internet in the rollout area. Other BCP categories include schools and marts.

BCPs will pave the way for rural communities to receive the benefits of broadband, from mobile working, e-learning and mobile banking, to digital tourism. You can view BCPs at www.nbi.ie/bcp-map/. An example of some of the locations of Broadband Connection Points in Wexford include Raheen Parochial House, Marshalstown GAA Club and Wexford Swimming Pool And Leisure Centre. Primary schools in the Intervention Area are now connected for educational access as part of the NBP.

