Figures show an increase in new car registrations in Co. Wexford in March

Today, the Society of the Irish Motor Industry (SIMI) released their official 251 new vehicle registration statistics for March.

In Co. Wexford new car registrations in March were up 7.08% (1633) when compared to March 2024 (1525).

Nationally, new car registrations for March were up 18.4% (17,345) when compared to March 2024 (14,644). Registrations year to date are up 4% (64,824) on the same period last year (62,498).

Light Commercial Vehicles (LCV) declined by 10.2% (3,940) compared to March last year (4,388). Year to date LCVs are down 13% (13,352). Heavy Goods Vehicles (HGVs) registrations are down 21.2% (275) in comparison to March 2024 (349). Year to date HGVs are down 6% (1,037).

Imported Used Cars have seen a 11% (5,790) rise in March 2025, when compared to March 2024 (5,217). Year to date imports are up 9.7% (16,991) on 2024 (15,488).

In Co. Wexford last month 249 new electric cars were registered this is an increase of 11.16% compared to March 2024 when 224 EV’s were registered.

In March 2,544 new electric cars were registered nationally, which was 29% higher than the 1,980 registrations in March 2024. So far this year, 9,978 new electric cars have been registered representing a 25.8% increase compared to the same period in 2024 when 7,929 electric cars were registered.

In the new car market share by engine type for 2025, Petrol cars continue to lead the new car market at 27.85%, followed by Hybrid (Petrol Electric) at 24.28%, Diesel at 16.73%, Electric at 15.39%, and Plug-in Electric Hybrid at 14.14%.

Brian Cooke, SIMI Director General commented:

“Buoyed by a strong performance in March, the first quarter of the year has seen new car registrations increase by 4% when compared to Q1 2024. Electric Vehicle sales have rebounded since the start of the year growing by 29% in March, to a total of 2,544 units, while year to date they stand at 9,978 units, capturing 15% of the market. In addition to the positive news on EVs, the market performance has been driven by an increase in the sales of hybrid cars, which when combined with EVs account for 55% of the market. On the other hand, Light Commercial Vehicle registrations have seen another month of decline with a 13% decrease in LCV sales this quarter and Heavy Goods Vehicle (HGV) registrations are down 6% year to date. This decline in commercial registrations highlights the current uncertain economic climate.”

