A Wexford TD has said figures that show the HSE currently controls more than 200 vacant properties are troubling.

A further 38 are under review, while 103 buildings across the country are vacant but are being retained for potential future use.

It comes as a parliamentary question from Wexford TD Malcolm Byrne shows 93 of those are actively being sold or disposed of.

Malcolm Byrne says in the middle of a housing crisis these figures are worrying

