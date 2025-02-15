Film shot and set in New Ross wins Best Film award at the Irish Film and Television Awards

A 2024 film which put New Ross and Co Wexford in the worldwide spotlight has bagged the best film award at the Irish Film and Television Awards.

‘Small Things Like These’, much of which was filmed in New Ross, picked up the IFTA, along with the best actor in a lead role prize for the film’s star Cillian Murphy.

The Oscar-winning actor, who also produced the film, says “Small Things Like These” is an important story to tell:

“So many people read the book, you know, it’s on the curriculum, my son’s doing the Leaving [Certificate], so I think it’s amazing that the book has been taken to heart by so much of the country, and then we just felt great responsibilities to, to, you know, be faithful to the book. And what I was trying to say in there [the theatre] is that there’s people walking around who have this as a real lived experience, it’s affected so many people across the country, so we felt a great deal of responsibility.”

Related