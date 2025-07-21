Final Accommodation Appeal as Wexford Prepares to Welcome the Fleadh

With just two weeks to go until the start of Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann 2025, the excitement is building across Wexford—but organisers are issuing a final call for much-needed accommodation, particularly single rooms.

Speaking to South East Radio News Maura Bell, Chairperson of the Fleadh Accommodation Committee, is urging local residents to consider making rooms available, especially for the event’s busiest period: Thursday, August 7th to Sunday, August 10th.

“We’re still seeing strong demand, especially for short stays—one, two or three nights,” Maura explained. “If you’ve already registered but were holding out for a full-week booking, we’d ask you to consider offering a shorter stay instead. Every room counts, and it’s a chance to give a big, warm Wexford welcome to our Fleadh visitors.”

How to Register Accommodation

Anyone with a spare room, vacant property, or potential hosting opportunity can still register through the official Fleadh website:

🔗 www.fleadh.ie

➡️ Click on the Accommodation tab and select Register.

For questions or help with the process, the accommodation team is on hand at:

📧 accommodation@fleadh.ie

Maura added, “We’re here to help. Whether it’s your first time hosting or you’ve done it before, we’ll guide you through it. Let’s make this a Fleadh to remember!”

The Fleadh is expected to draw thousands of visitors to Wexford, with traditional music, dance, and community spirit taking centre stage.

Residents who host can look forward to not only contributing to the event’s success but also meeting people from all over Ireland and beyond.

