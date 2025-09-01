Final Call to Register and Join almost 400 Clean Coasts Volunteers in Co. Wexford for the Big Beach Clean 2025

Over 25 groups and nearly 400 volunteers in County Wexford are already registered and set to join Clean Coasts for the Big Beach Clean this September 19th to 21st.

Supported by Kia Ireland, the Big Beach Clean is an annual call-to-action as part of the International Coastal Cleanup (ICC), a global initiative led by Ocean Conservancy to mark the end of the bathing season. This nationwide event invites individuals, families, and communities to come together, clean their local coastline or waterways, and contribute to a global citizen science effort.

With the deadline for registering fast approaching, this is a final reminder to volunteers to sign up before 7th September to avail of free a clean-up kit (while stocks last) and make a positive impact on the Irish coast and waterways.

For more information or to sign up, visit www.cleancoasts.org

7,000 volunteers nationwide are already set to host a beach clean or join an existing one.

In 2024, over 35 groups and 400 volunteers removed an estimated 2.3 tonnes of marine litter in county Wexford as part of the Big Beach Clean. This year we want to continue the momentum and promote citizen science action through filling out our newly update Marine Litter Data Cards which reflect commonly found items on the Irish coast.

Clean-ups will be happening in various locations across the county. A list of clean-ups happening in County Wexford as part of the Big Beach Clean can be found on the Clean Coasts website.

Upon signing up, participants receive all materials needed to run their beach clean and to record litter data using the Clean Coasts Marine Litter Data Cards or the Clean Swell App, which in turn helps contribute to global marine litter research.

