Final details of Budget 2024 to be ironed out today

In less than 24 hours from now, Finance Minister Michael McGrath will outline the government’s taxation measures in the Dail.

A cut to USC rates is on the cards, while it’s expected the entry point for the higher rate of income tax will rise by €1000 or €2000.

The rent tax credit is likely to go up to around €780 up from €500.

Among spending measures, a cut to childcare costs is on the horizon but it won’t be the same 25% decrease announced last year.

A €15 increase to social welfare and pension payments is being mooted, while student grants will go up by €300.

The weekly allowance for trainee Gardai is to rise from €184 to over €300.

However, there are still some sticking points – particularly in the health budget.

The coalition leaders along with the Ministers for Finance and Public Expenditure will iron out those details later today.

