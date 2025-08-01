Final Tickets Remaining for 2025 Kennedy Summer School as Demand Surges

Organisers of the 2025 Kennedy Summer School have announced that only a small number of tickets remain, with demand returning to pre-COVID levels for this year’s programme in New Ross. While Thursday and Friday evening events are still available, popular sessions such as the Tea Party, Speakers’ Lunch, and all Saturday panels are now fully sold out.

Festival Co-ordinator Sharon Doyle said the pace of sales has exceeded expectations, noting a surge in early bookings ahead of the August Bank Holiday. The event officially opens on Thursday, August 28th, with a fireside chat featuring GAA President Jarlath Burns and a film screening of From That Small Island – The Story of the Irish.

Highlights from the packed schedule include a Great Gatsby centenary masterclass, the prestigious Noel Whelan Interview with Colm Tóibín, and a timely panel on President Trump & Us, exploring global reactions to the former U.S. president’s second term.

Full programme details and remaining tickets are available at www.kennedysummerschool.ie.

