Fionntan O Suilleabhain delivers his maiden speech in Leinster House

In his maiden speech at Leinster House North Wexford/South Wicklow Sinn Fein TD Fionntan Ó Súilleabháin has made several calls for Co. Wexford

In just 5 minutes the TD advocated for better infrastructure, including the Arklow to Shillelagh Greenway, support for local fishermen, improvements in healthcare services and the delivery of ASD units for schools. He also highlighted the need for better transport infrastructure, including an updated rail service and road improvements, particularly in Gorey and he also highlighted the mental health crisis in Wexford with no acute mental health beds available.

Here is a full transcript of his speech:

Ar dtús ba mhaith liom roinnt rudaí a lua mar gheall ar na gClár Rialtais/Programme for Government chomh fada is bhainean sé le mo cheantair féin – sin é Tuisceart Loch Garman agus Deisceart Chill Mhantáin.

· Firstly, lets take the case of Arklow – it has suffered from decades of government neglect and has been allowed to die on its knees. However, it has such massive, unharnessed potential and its re-development needs to be a key objective of this new Programme for Government

· As the long-awaited Wastewater plant has now been completed, we need to see the biggest ever affordable and social homes building programme in the history of Arklow and similarly for Carnew, Rathdrum and other villages.

· Tomorrow morning across the county boundary in neighbouring Gorey -also in the Dublin commuter belt – we will see the opening of the sales portal for Co. Wexford’s 1st Affordable Homes Scheme. However, Not 1 Affordable Home has been delivered by the government in Co. Wexford to date – so this is a very welcome and long-awaited development. However, the government’s 30% rule means that just 6 of these are ringfenced for local applicants. This needs to change – all 20 should go to local families who are in desperate need of an affordable home, and we need to see many more such schemes delivered in the lifetime of this programme.

· We need to Harness Arklow’s huge Maritime potential – re-develop Arklow’s Quays; its Riverbank, and neglected Arklow’s Main Street area – make it great again!

· Work to redevelop recreational facilities for the people of WicklowWexford, and see delivery of the proposed Arklow to Shillelagh Greenway

· Support Arklows fishermen including CJ Gaffney and family whose shocking case was often mentioned during the last term were in Leinster House. I want to see this Programme for Government finally delivering justice for CJ and his family. Down the coast at Courtown a new Coastguard station needs to be delivered during this Programme for Government.

· Upgrade services at Arklow Primary Care Centre and expedite the one planned for neighbouring Gorey.

· However-buildings are no good unless they are adequately staffed with GPs, Psychologists, Occupational Therapists – on that note I’d like to point out that my county of Wexford with a population of 163,000 people as you know Ceann Comhairle has just 1 single occupational therapist. Shocking!

· Similarly with CAMHS – a local voluntary group-Talk2Tom that doesn’t receive a single euro in statutory funding has to step in and provide Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services in North Wexford and South Wicklow due to government’s failure to address this crisis. In addition, there are no acute mental health beds in Co. Wexford. These things are shocking in a wealthy country that’s awash with a massive budgetary surplus.

· We need new community spaces/centres/buildings for Arklows and South Wicklow’s many excellent voluntary, community groups .

· Re-develop Arklows old Eir building that had been earmarked for speculative IPAS use and put it to the use of the local community as should also be the case with other similar buildings in our neglected towns and villages that are being flipped for quick profit.

Caithfimid dul chun cinn a fheiscint le Gaelscoil & Gaelcholáiste an Inbhear Mhóir. Ta na páistí ansin ag fanacht ró-fhada!

· As a Primary teacher for 34 years and a special education teacher over recent years I want to see this programme delivering ASD Units and extra special ed supports in the many schools in North Wexford and south Wicklow that are applying for at the moment.

· We need greatly enhanced sporting facilities for our children. The planned Eastcoast Sports Hub in Gorey needs to be delivered during this Programme for Government

To reduce traffic and our Carbon Footprint-we need to Upgrade the outdated Rail Link from Wexford/Wicklow to Dublin; also to develop a new exit in Arklow to the M11 Motorway Similarly, we need to see tangible progress on the inner relief road for Gorey, linking to the M11 as a matter of urgency. We need to see more bus stops for Arklows growing suburbs and an expansion of the Local Link Bus services for our rural villages i dTuaisceart Loch Garman agus i nDeisceart Chill Mhantáin

· In terms of Co.Wexfords Rural Roads-well they are the worst in Ireland-officially – and have been in technical surveys for the past 3 decades. Its now time for action and greatly increased roads funding for Wexfords Rural Roads. Rural drivers deserve nothing less!

· In short – this Programme for Government needs to be Ambitious For Arklow and South Wicklow and cater for Goreys rapid growth as well as the long-neglected villages and rural hinterlands in North Wexford from Ballindaggin and Bunclody – right across through Ferns, Kilmuckridge, Ballycanew and beyond as well as all of their surrounding farming communities-

· We need to support our farm families and outrightly reject Mercosur which poses the greatest threat to Irish farming families.

· Faoi Dheireadh-ba mhaith liom mo bhuíochas a ghabháil le mo chlann, tacathóirí agus vótóirí.To Thank my family, supporters and the voters of North Wexford and South Wicklow for giving me this opportunity to represent them here in Leinster House. Is mór an phribléid agus onóir dom é.

