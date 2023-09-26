Fire at a local business in Wellingtonbridge

Wexford fire services were called into action earlier today when a fire was reported at Ballingly Joinery in Wellingtonbridge.

A spokesman for the fire service has confirmed that four fire units were sent to attend to the fire where it is now under control.

No injuries have been reported and the fire is currently dampening down.

A full statement from the fire service is as follows:

“The Fire Service were alerted to an Industrial Fire just outside Wellingtonbridge at 11:06 with Fire Appliances from Wexford initially responding supported by a Fire Appliance from New Ross and a Fire Appliance and Hydraulic Platform from Enniscorthy. The fire appears to have started in the extraction system of an industrial building which had its own suppression system which contained the fire until the Fire Service arrived. The fire was extinguished by Breathing Apparatus teams around 13:00 with crews remaining at the scene dampening down hot spots.”

Related